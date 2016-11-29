Masterchef finalist Scott Barnard joins Potten End restaurant Crockers

A talented chef who reached the final of Masterchef: The Professionals is taking over at Crockers Chef’s Table.

The Potten End restaurant, which opened two months ago, welcomed Scott this week and announced that his first dishes will be enjoyed from February.

“This is a really exciting opportunity for me to share my food with the locals,” Scott said. “What’s more, I will be cooking in front of the guests, so I am sure it is going to be fun and much more personal.”

Scott, 34, is currently senior sous chef at Colettes restaurant at The Grove Hotel, where he has worked for the last eight years.

And last year, he shot to fame as he made the final of Masterchef: The Professionals. He impressed Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti with the title eventually going to Mark Stinchcombe.

But Scott will soon the take the title of head chef at Crockers, once he has served his notice period at the hotel.

Crockers Chef’s Table is an intimate 10-seater chef’s table, serving three and seven course tasting menus with carefully-matched wines.

Guests will be able to dine on his seven-course tasting menu (£75/person), his three- course set menu (£45/person) or his three-course lunch menu (£35/person).

All menus will be prepared using “the best produce” in “Scott’s own unique style”.

Restaurant owner, Luke Garnsworthy, said: “My wife and I have been overwhelmed by the local support we have received since we opened two months ago.

“Bringing Scott on board means that we can elevate the food further and provide an even better experience for everyone that eats with us.”

For more information about the restaurant, visit www.crockerschefstable.co.uk or email hello@crock erschefstable.co.uk to make a booking.