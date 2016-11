Santa and his elves might be preparing our presents up at the North Pole, but closer to home the staff at Amazon’s distribution centre in Hemel Hempstead are doing just the same.

And bosses decided to add a splash of fun to the work over the last week, by holding a number of events to celebrate Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

These included special edition t-shirts, a Mariachi band, games, and cupcakes for everyone.

Cyber Deals Week on Amazon.co.uk will run until 11.59pm on December 4.