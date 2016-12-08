Man pushed woman to the floor in ‘scrap to steal her dog’ at Hemel Hempstead Cricket Club

An attempted theft of a Rottweiler is being investigated by police who would like to speak to a man with a shaved bald head and tattoos.

The incident happened on the cricket pitch at Hemel Hempstead Cricket Club on Station Road between 6.15pm and 6.30pm on December 1.

A woman, in her 30s, was walking a three-year-old Rottweiler near to the white cricket screens when a man approached her from behind.

He pushed her to the floor and tried to take the dog which is believed to have bitten him during the struggle as she heard the man shriek.

He escaped in the direction of Hemel Hempstead railway station.

Police officers are keen to speak to a man who was seen in the area on the previous day (November 30) who they believe may be able to help with their enquiries.

He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, with a shaved bald head and tattoos.

Detective Constable Colin Knowles said: “I am particularly keen to speak to anyone in the area between the times stated who may have witnessed the offence, anyone who may have seen someone running from the location or those who saw anyone acting suspiciously or taking an unusual interest in their dog in the days prior to the offence.

“If you have any information which could assist the investigation, I ask you to please call me on Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number D1/16/8862.”

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

