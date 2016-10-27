Man jailed for string of sex crimes against young children

A man has been jailed for a string of sex crimes dating back to the 1980s.

Michael McCarthy, aged 58, of Osprey Drive, Leighton Buzzard, was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault on a child under the age of 13, and of two counts of sexual assault on a child aged under 13 along with four counts of historic indecent assault on a child aged under 13.

The offences occurred in Dagenham, Essex, during the 1980s and early 1990s, and in Hemel Hempstead during the 1990s to 2008.

Detective Constable Hannah Wilkinson, from Herts Police’s Joint Child Protection Investigation Team, said: “We welcome this significant sentence and I hope that McCarthy’s victims, who have been incredibly brave throughout the legal process, can now move forward with their lives safe in the knowledge that justice has been done.

“McCarthy was sentenced to 12 years for his offences plus a further four years due to the seriousness of his crimes.

“He must serve at least 12 years before being considered for parole and has been added to the Sex Offenders Register. He is also subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order, which means that on his release from prison he will have to abide by strict conditions surrounding any contact with a child and will be closely monitored by the Public Protection Unit.”

She added: “Hertfordshire Constabulary takes all allegations of sexual abuse seriously and we will investigate allegations robustly.

“It is never too late for victims to come forward and report sexual abuse. You will be dealt with in confidence and dedicated officers will investigate your case sensitively and professionally.”