Man jailed after threatening partner with ‘a visit from Mr Hammer’

A man who told his former partner she would be “Getting a visit from Mr Hammer,” has been jailed for nine months.

Tony Worth, 49, sent her a picture of a hammer as well as abusive voicemails and texts, St Albans Crown Court was told on Thursday, August 25.

Prosecutor Adam Budworth said that Worth also confronted the woman’s father as he left his home with her. He swung a hammer three or four times towards the man’s face, forcing them back into their home.

Worth, of Lane End, Shootersway Lane, Berkhamsted, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon. He also appeared for sentence for harassment. The offences happened in May last year.

He was in breach of a 26-week sentence suspended for 12 months that was passed in August 2014 for dangerous driving when he had reached speeds of 60mph in a 30mph zone, and between 80mph and 90mph in a 60mph zone.

Kabir Sondhi, defending, said: “It was the culmination of a very difficult time for him. He had been in a relationship for 17 years and there was another man on the scene.

“Things began to spiral downwards for him. He was drinking, to self-medicate so he could forget.”

Since then Worth had been to counselling and had attended the mental health charity MIND. Mr Sondhi added that, despite having no formal qualifications, Worth had held down the same job for the past 10 years.

Recorder David Mayall told Worth: “People who carry offensive weapons and threaten people with offensive weapons in public are committing serious offences.”