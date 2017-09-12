Man dies in Hemel Hempstead moors

A man has died after police were called to Boxmoor Common on Tuesday (September 12).

Local residents in Hemel Hempstad took to Facebook to voice their worries about a cordoned off area of the moors by police.

A Herts Police spokesman said: “Police were called shortly before 5.45am on Tuesday, September 12 to reports of concerns for the welfare of a man on Boxmoor Common.

“Officers attended, along with paramedics, and sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the coroner.”