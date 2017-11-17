Man charged with Tring and Berkhamsted burglaries

A man has been charged in connection with a number of burglaries in Tring and Berkhamsted.

Connor Green, aged 19, from Redbourn Road, Hemel Hempstead, was arrested on Tuesday, November 14 and charged with seven counts of non-dwelling burglary and one count of dwelling burglary.

He appeared at Hatfield Magistrates Court on November 15 and was released on conditional bail. He is next due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on December 15.

Between Monday, October 30 and Wednesday, November 1, a property in Berkhamsted was broken into and games consoles, cash, pedal cycles, clothing and camera equipment were reportedly stolen.

The other charges relate to incidents where equipment, including strimmers and hedge trimmers, were allegedly stolen from outhouses and sheds in Tring, between October 8 and October 14.

Detective Inspector Sam Khanna, from Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “We remain fully committed to tackling burglary and will do everything we can to catch offenders and bring them to justice.

“Now the evenings are darker, I would urge people to review their home security and take simple steps to give their properties the lived-in look to deter opportunist thieves. Further information and advice is available on the Herts Police website.”

If you have information about who may be committing burglaries, or witness any suspicious activity in your area contact police on 101. If you see a crime in progress, always dial 999.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.