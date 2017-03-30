Man charged with series of burglaries to appear at court today

A 26-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been charged following a series of burglaries in Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted.

Luke Butler was arrested by officers yesterday (Wednesday, March 29). He has been charged with eight burglary offences, three offences of theft from motor vehicles and two charges under the Criminal Attempts Act, namely attempting to enter a shop as a trespasser in Hemel Hempstead to steal and attempting to steal items from a Mini Cooper in Hemel Hempstead.

He is due to appear before Hatfield Remand Court later today.

Details of the full charges are:

On Wednesday, February 15, Porters Restaurant in Berkhamsted was entered with intent to steal.

On Monday, March 6, cash was stolen from Ape Vaping in Hemel Hempstead.

On Monday, March 6, cash was stolen from a motor vehicle in Hemel Hempstead.

On Monday, March 6, an attempt was made to steal items from a Mini Cooper in Hemel Hempstead.

On Monday, March 6, a bottle of Prosecco was stolen from a motor vehicle in Hemel Hempstead.

On Tuesday, March 7, a pair of jeans and a belt was stolen from a motor vehicle in Hemel Hempstead.

On Friday, March 10, cash was stolen from Hemel Hempstead Hospital.

On Friday, March 17, cash was stolen from Ape Vaping in Hemel Hempstead.

On Thursday, March 23, hair straighteners, a silver Macbook Pro, cash, a charity box and a shampoo and conditioner set were stolen from Aurora Hair Salon in Hemel Hempstead.

On Tuesday, March 28, a charity box containing cash and sweets was stolen from Aurora Hair Salon in Hemel Hempstead.

On Tuesday, March 28, attempts were made to enter Modern Touch in Hemel Hempstead with intent to steal.

On Tuesday, March 28, E cigarettes and vape liquids were stolen from Ape Vaping in Hemel Hempstead.

On Wednesday, March 29, cash was stolen from Pie in the Sky in Hemel Hempstead.