Make a date for Bovingdon’s first-ever Christmas fayre

Bovingdon’s first-ever Christmas fayre takes place this Sunday from 4-8pm.

Get to the High Street, which will be closed to traffic from 3pm.

All shops will be open offering treats and gifts for sale, while street stalls will offer arts and crafts, plus there will be plenty of food and drink as well as a massive raffle with prizes offered by the town’s shops.

Santa will be attending the memorial hall, and there will be a couple of fun fair rides for youngsters. Entertainment will comes from DJ Lee and the team of carol singers.