Major house-building plans for Dacorum: The three options

In a three-part online feature, the Gazette is looking at the various options for house building in Dacorum.
There are seven possible ways forward - scroll down to see how each of them vary and what they could mean for where you live
In a three-part online feature, the Gazette is looking at the various options for house building in Dacorum.
There are seven possible ways forward - scroll down to see how each of them vary and what they could mean for where you live
Almost Done!
Registering with Berkhamsted Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.