Major house-building plans for Dacorum: Campaigners say “This will be the end of Tring as we know it.”

“This will be the end of Tring as we know it.”

That is the verdict of campaigners over proposals to build up to 3,167 new homes in the town.

Grove Fields now (actual photo)

The Chiltern Countryside Group question how Tring would cope with the scheme, which would almost double the size of the town.

And they want everyone affected by the plans to make sure their voice is heard.

Andrew Yeomans, who is part of the Chiltern Countryside Group steering group on the issue, said: “I think a lot of people simply don’t realise what this will do to the size of Tring.

“There’s different options for how many houses may be built across Dacorum, and the largest would mean a 63 per cent increase in Tring. That includes 500 in Tring urban, and 2,667 on green belt land – that’s 3,167 new homes.

“From what I can find out, there are currently 4,981 homes here.”

The plans are a result of revisions being made to the Dacorum Local Plan, which sets out future development for the area from 2021-36.

Mr Yeoman questioned how the town’s shops and car parking would cope, and was sceptical about how many jobs could be created for the huge influx of new residents.

But that only increased the importance that people have their say.

Mr Yeomans added: “Wherever you live, if there are public meetings about this issue make sure you attend them.

“The public consultation has now started, so make sure you take part.

“Write to your councillor, to your town council, and to your MP.

“There are organisations like the Grove Fields Residents Association in Tring, and the Berkhamsted Residents Action Group (BRAG) who will all need support.

“And of course anyone is welcome to contact the Chiltern Countryside Group either on 01442 905992 or by emailing info@chiltern countrysidegroup.org”

>Visit our website www.hemeltoday.co.uk for a breakdown of what the new housing plans could mean where you live.

> And the Gazette wants to hear what you think about the scheme. Email thegazette@jpress.co.uk