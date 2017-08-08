Luton Town fan from Hemel Hempstead gets three-year ban from football matches for violent and disorderly behaviour

A Hemel man has been banned from all football matches in the UK for three years.

Harry Mann, 21, of Randalls Ride, was made subject of the Football Banning Order on Monday, July 10, at Luton Magistrates Court. He will not be able to attend any regulated football matches.

The banning order was granted following his violent and disorderly behaviour during the Luton Town FC v Oxford United fixture played on March 1.

PC Rob Brogna said: “We will not tolerate those who use football matches as an excuse for violence and disorder.

“This should serve as a warning to anyone else who thinks it is acceptable to inflict their anti-social behaviour on other, well-behaved football fans.”