Longer hours after Post Office upgrade

Long Chaulden Post Office will close from 11-25 January, only to re-open with extended opening hours and a range of new services.
The branch will close for refurbishment on Tuesday, January 11, at 5.30pm for the work to be carried out.
And when it re-opens at 1pm on Thursday, January 26, customers will be served from three modern counters – two screened and a Post Office service point alongside the retail counter.
The main counters will be open Monday to Friday, 9am–5.30pm; and Saturdays from 9am–3pm.
The Post Office service point, offering selected services, will be open Monday to Friday from 6am–5.30pm; Saturdays from 6am–3pm; and Sundays 7am–1pm.
This adds up to an extra 26 hours and 30 minutes of Post Office service a week.
A selection of on-demand travel money services are also being added , as well as banking services for personal customers and small businesses.
While the branch is closed customers are asked to use Boxmoor Post Office in St Johns Road, or Hemel Hempstead Post Office in the Marlowes.