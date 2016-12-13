Longer hours after Post Office upgrade

Long Chaulden Post Office will close from 11-25 January, only to re-open with extended opening hours and a range of new services.

The branch will close for refurbishment on Tuesday, January 11, at 5.30pm for the work to be carried out.

And when it re-opens at 1pm on Thursday, January 26, customers will be served from three modern counters – two screened and a Post Office service point alongside the retail counter.

The main counters will be open Monday to Friday, 9am–5.30pm; and Saturdays from 9am–3pm.

The Post Office service point, offering selected services, will be open Monday to Friday from 6am–5.30pm; Saturdays from 6am–3pm; and Sundays 7am–1pm.

This adds up to an extra 26 hours and 30 minutes of Post Office service a week.

A selection of on-demand travel money services are also being added , as well as banking services for personal customers and small businesses.

While the branch is closed customers are asked to use Boxmoor Post Office in St Johns Road, or Hemel Hempstead Post Office in the Marlowes.