Life’s a beach when your parents go shoppingin Hemel Hempstead!

In the summertime when the weather is hot, you can stretch right up and touch the sky.

But best of all youngsters can enjoy the summertime without needing to leave Hemel Hempstead, as The Seaside By Riverside returns to the town centre.

The Riverside Shopping Centre will once again host its beach activities from this Saturday (July 22) until September 3.

And, as well as offering the chance to play for free in the sandpit from 10am-4pm, there will also be fun such as Punch & Judy shows, magic performances and workshops in both circus skills and in arts and crafts.