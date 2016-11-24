Lesley Joseph waltzes in to honour Hemel post hub’s ‘vital’ Life After Stroke support

Royal Mail employees based in Hemel are celebrating once more after picking up a charity support award for the second year running.

The Home Counties North Mail hub collected the Corporate Supporter of the Year award at the Stroke Association’s annual Life After Stroke Awards.

It received the award in recognition of the work its employees in Hemel Hempstead have done, not only raising vital funds but also raising awareness.

Nina Walker, deputy director of fundraising at the Stroke Association, said: “The vital funds raised by Royal Mail have made a tremendous difference to the lives of people affected by stroke.

“Thanks to the time, generosity and enthusiasm of Royal Mail employees, we can provide even more Life After Stroke Grants.

“It’s a lifeline which helps stroke survivors make their best possible recovery.”

The honour was handed over by former actress and Strictly Come Dancing contestant, Lesley Joseph, along with comedian Duncan Norvelle at a ceremony held at London’s Dorchester Hotel on November 16.

Royal Mail has been working with the Stroke Association as part of its Charity of the Year programme.

Lily Heinemann, head of corporate responsibility and community investment at Royal Mail, said: “We are thrilled to have been chosen for this accolade, especially for the second year running.

“Our people are passionate about supporting good causes. They are fantastic fundraisers – creative and competitive.

“Through our partnership with the Stroke Association, they will help at least 10,000 stroke survivors.”