Last chance to have say on proposed Two Waters scheme

Residents are being given a one final say on shaping the development of the Two Waters scheme.

Dacorum Borough Council is preparing Masterplan Guidance for Two Waters, the area between Apsley Station, the Plough Roundabout and Hemel Hempstead Station.

The guidance will help ensure that development and changes in the area, including housing, business, open space, transport and community services, are planned and designed in the best possible way.

It's hoped that the Masterplan will initially be developed as a less formal planning statement to help guide planning applications, and then be adopted as a Supplementary Planning Document (SPD), as part of the review of the new Dacorum Local Plan, which is expected in around 2019.

The council has already held two rounds of consultation, and the findings have been used to create the draft Two Waters Masterplan Guidance.

The draft Masterplan Guidance was approved by DBC's cabinet on June 27 and the council now wants to hear residents' views. The consultation closes midnight on Wednesday, August 16.

Responses will be considered and incorporated where appropriate and, following any amendments, the final Masterplan Guidance will be presented to Cabinet for approval in October or November this year.

Councillor Graham Sutton, portfolio holder for planning and regeneration, said: "In 2015 the Two Waters Strategic Framework was created to help guide and create a clear vision for the area.

"We have now taken this work a step further to create the draft Two Waters Masterplan Guidance to help guide key development sites within the site area and establish development principles for the wider area.

"We would like to invite all interested members of the public and stakeholders to comment on the draft Two Waters Masterplan Guidance which will help shape and refine the guidance."

Paper copies of the consultation documents are available at the Borough Council's offices in Berkhamsted, Hemel Hempstead and Tring and local libraries during normal opening hours.

The consultation can be viewed online at www.dacorum.gov.uk/consultation