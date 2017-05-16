Judge waves away calls for judicial review of car park in Berkhamsted

Residents’ efforts to stop a multi-storey car park being built in Berkhamsted town centre have been rejected by the Royal Courts of Justice.

The controversial plans for a 331-space car park were first unveiled in December 2015, and were designed to relieve parking pressures in the town centre.

But a coalition of residents were so appalled by the design, which they said was ugly, poorly-sited, and would only tackle problems which could be better fixed by having better signage for existing car parking facilities.

The group of residents raised more than £12,000 to launch the judicial review, but it was dismissed by Mrs Justice Lang.

Nick O’Reilly, a spokesman for the campaign against the multi-storey car park, said: “From the point of view of the legal aspect, that’s the end of the road. We cannot appeal it.

“We couldn’t persuade the judge and although we are disappointed, we simply have to accept it.

“We felt we had enough to argue our case, but it was a fair hearing and the judge made the decision.

“From now on we have to ask awkward questions and try and get the right responses up until the moment the monstrosity is built.

“I think the fact that we managed to raise so much money demonstrates that it isn’t universally popular. “

Under the original proposals the car park was expected to open in time for Christmas in 2016.

But Dacorum Borough Council said there was “no planned date for the opening at this stage” – but that the next step was going out to tender for a construction partner.