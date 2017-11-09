Jersey Boys are working their way back to several of our theatres

I see a lot of shows in this job, and one of the best I have ever seen for sheer uplifting joy is The Jersey Boys.

I wasn’t even a fan of Frankie Valli or The Four Seasons, but once the show started I realised I actually knew all the songs - they are such blockbusters, and have been covered by so many artists, and the originals are still played on the radio. So the music is a joy, the dancing is superb and the story line interesting.

To my great delight the show, which I first saw at the Waterside in 2015 (pictured above during that visit), is back out on tour next year and we have loads of opportunities to see it as it is visiting Milton Keynes Theatre, the Waterside in Aylesbury and New Theatre in Oxford!

It tells the true story of Frankie Valli and his bandmates Tommy De Vito, Bob Gaudio and Nick Massi and their rise to stardom from the wrong side of the tracks.

The four men’s band became one of the most successful in pop history and the show is packed with hits including Beggin, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, My Eyes Adored You, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and Who Loves You.

The guys cast for the tour have all previously performed their roles in Jersey Boys to great acclaim either in the West End or on previous tours. Lewis Griffiths, who was in the UK 2015 tour reprises his role as Nick Massi. Michael Watson and Simon Bailey, who performed in the West End, will be Frankie Valli and Tommy De Vito. Declan Egan, who has performed in the West End and Australia, will be Bob Gaudio.

Jersey Boys will be at Milton Keynes from Tuesday January 23 - Saturday February 3. Tickets £18 to £59, box office 0844 871 7652 or book online at www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

The show comes to the Waterside in Aylesbury from Tuesday July 3 - Saturday July 14 with tickets starting from £20. Box office 0844 871 7607 or book online at www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

And for a wonderful Christmas treat, The Jersey Boys will be the festive show at New Theatre, Oxford from Monday December 17 2017 through to Saturday January 5 2019. Tickets on sale soon, 0844 871 3020, website www.atgtickets.com/oxford