It’s all hail to the ale at successful Berkhamsted Beer Festival

More than 2,000 pints of beer, ale and cider were downed at a festival celebrating the best of local booze.

About 600 people visited the third annual Berko BeerFest, which was held on Friday evening and throughout the day on Saturday.

There were a number of bands, including Moonlight Trio, to keep punters entertained throughout Saturday

This year the festival was being held at the Berkhamsted Civic Centre for the first time, after the first two were held at the Haresfoot Brewery building before its move to Chesham.

And visitors had the pleasure of having more than 24 different drinks from 16 local breweries to try out – including Mad Squirrel, Tring Brewery and Co, Vale Brewery and Paradigm Brewery.

It all made for an excellent weekend, said organiser Nigel Oseland.

He told the Gazette: “The weekend went very well, and we would like to say a big thank you the volunteers who staffed it and to everyone who came along.”

Just some of the 600 people who turned up to the festival say cheers to the camera, as the Gazette captured the great weather and atmosphere

And it wasn’t just booze on offer, with a comedy evening on Friday welcoming names including James Alderson and Craig Murray.

Then on Wednesday, there were several music acts to give drinkers something to tap their feet to.

They included Tinlin, Dodobones, and Moonlight Trio – made up of students Alex White, Matt Dinnadge, and Jono Pamplin, who returned home to show off their blues and jazz sound.

And for those who enjoyed the BeerFest, they won’t have to wait as long this time for another event to enjoy.

Mr Oseland added: “We are going to do something in October on a smaller basis, a smaller event, and we are hopefully going to be returning in May next year for the big one.”