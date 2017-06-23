Inquest hears about death of Natalie Hemming

The inquest into the death of Natalie Hemming was discontinued on Thursday (June 22) after details of her brutal murder were heard by a judge.

A coroner noted that the 31-year-old mother-of-three was killed by her jealous partner Paul Hemming, who was sentenced to life behind bars last year.

His murder trial last year heard how he beat Natalie to death in her lounge before wrapping her body in carpet and dumping it in woodland.

Coroner Thomas Osborne said no further details of her death could be established by an inquest.

No family members attended the brief hearing at Milton Keynes Coroners’ Court.

Natalie was murdered by Hemming after he spent ten years bullying and controlling her.

But when she finally found the courage to walk away from him, he bludgeoned her to death in a fit of rage.

Speaking last month, her sister Joanne Beverley said: “She had it all planned. She was going to move into her own place with the children and was excited about starting a new life. ‘I’m really going to do it this time,’ she told us.

“None of us liked the way he treated Natalie and we all thought she’d be better without him.”

Natalie was reported as missing after visiting her mother in Hemel in May last year.

Evil Hemming kept promising to marry Natalie - then called the wedding off three times, say her family.

The young mum even bought her wedding dress and told her friends she was getting married. Eventually she changed her name to Hemming as a compromise.

Hemming is now behind bars, after being handed a life sentence.