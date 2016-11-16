‘Inadequate’: Primary school and nursery placed in special measures

A primary school and nursery has been blasted as ‘Inadequate’ and placed in special measures after government inspectors found a series of failures.

Ofsted visited Bedmond Village Primary and Nursery School where inspectors found a number of changes needed to be made.

An official report, published on the Ofsted website, listed 10 areas of concern including ‘too little support for disadvantaged pupils’ and ‘inconsistent’ teaching.

The report stated: “Over the last four years, leaders at all levels, including the governing body, have not made sufficient improvement to secure good outcomes for pupils.

“Leaders have an over-generous view of school effectiveness. Their systems for checking provision are not rigorous enough. They do not identify sufficiently which initiatives are working well and which still need improving.”

The report, compiled after an inspection across September 15 and 16, also said headteacher Emma Woollon “has to take on too much” and staff turnover has a “negative effect” on pupils’ progress.

Ofsted found early years teaching was ‘Good’ and the school has a “happy atmosphere”

Its 149 pupils, aged three to 11, “enjoy school, keenly take responsibility, and feel safe.”

But the positives were not enough to prevent the school from being placed in special measures. It was previously rated as ‘Requires Improvement’ in 2014.

Wendy Meldrum, who chairs the governors at the school, said: “A number of strengths were highlighted in the report, including good teaching of early years, meaning the children make good progress, that the pupils’ personal development and welfare are good – they enjoy school, take responsibility and feel safe – and that the headteacher and staff care for pupils from a diverse range of backgrounds.

“The inspector did however find a number of areas that were identified as unsatisfactory which resulted in our school being placed in special measures. We will take on board the findings of the inspector and work to implement steps to improve.”