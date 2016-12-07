‘I’ve had an amazing time’: Herts Fire service legend Jack Daw retires after 50 years

A dedicated fire officer has paid tribute to his many crews as he finally called it a day after 50 years of service.

Jack Daw retired last week having joined the Herts Fire Service as a firefighter in August 1966, first being posted to Garston Fire Station.

During that time he was part of the west division hook ladder display team, attending open days to demonstrate how to scale towers to the fourth and fifth floor in spread-eagle.

Jack said: “I have had an amazing time working with genuine people. My thanks go to all the crews and staff for their willingness to do all that was asked of them.”

Mr Daw served at Hemel Hempstead, Rickmansworth and Watford in various ranks until becoming station commander at Borehamwood in 1991. He stayed there until retiring from operational duties in 2000. But he re-joined a week later as a fire prevention officer.

Serving St Albans, Hemel Hempstead and the seven local retained stations, he represented them on council groups and used them as a “beacon of good practice”. He helped run courses to build the self-esteem of youths and empower them to make safe decisions.

A parade was held in his honour, where he was piped off the station by Hugh Marshall and presented with a certificate by chief fire officer Roy Wilsher.