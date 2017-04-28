Hundreds cheer on competitors in another triumphant Berkhamsted Triathlon

Hundreds of people cheered on competitors in the third Berkhamsted Triathlon – with organisers hailing it yet another success.

Nearly 250 people were registered to take part in the triathlon on Sunday, which tests participants in swimming, biking and running.

The triathlon tests competitors in swimming, cycling and running

The start and finish line was well attended at the Knox Johnston Sports Centre in Kings Road.

20-year-old Kieran Lindars kept up his record of winning every year so far, and managed to shave off more than three minutes from his winning time last year – finishing in 2017 with an impressive time of 1:05:23. His nearest contender was Tom Wade, who came in at 1:08:36.

And in a nice twist, the leading lady was Kieran’s girlfriend Chloe Pollard, who posted an impressive time of 1:20:23, and shared a hug with her boyfriend to toast their success.

Samantha Taylor finished runner up just over five minutes later.

The warm weather was great for crowds, but made it extra tough for runners

The Cardiff Uni Rowing Squad meanwhile came out on top in the group event, with Generation Gap coming in second place.

Organiser Cliff King told the Gazette: “It’s the third year and it went better than ever. There was a fantastic support for it, and we had over 70 volunteers on the day who were just amazing.

“The weather was ace again, I don’t think it’s rained yet for us, so we’re very lucky.”

Knight Frank Estate Agents was once again be the main sponsor for the Triathlon.

The triathlon saw competitors take to the streets on Sunday

Oliver Beales, head at the Berkhamsted office, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the level of support the event is attracting.

“Year on year, the event has evolved and becomes more exciting. We were extremely proud to enter three teams representing Knight Frank, including a team from the Berkhamsted office as well as additional team and individual entries from our London offices, one of whom was Tom Wade, a member of the British Triathlon team who came second on Sunday.

“It’s great that we are able to support Cliff and help expose the event to a wider audience.”

Roughly 250 people took part in the triathlon