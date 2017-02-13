How you can shape the future of Tring Park

Tring Park has been expanded by 63 acres thanks to YOU - and now bosses want to hear your views on how its future should look.

Conservation charity The Woodland Trust was concerned for the land’s future when 63 acres neighbouring the park suddenly came onto the market in September.

After racing to raise funds, a local appeal has contributed £430,000 towards the acquisition. This gave the Trust the confidence to make the purchase, though the search for the remaining £240,000 continues.

Plans for the new extension will focus on access to the site and buffering nearby ancient woodland, and will be shared with the public.

Everyone can now explore the extension via public paths, and offer their input by emailing karentrickey@woodlandtrust.org.uk

Karen Trickey, visitor experience officer for the Woodland Trust, said: “It’s brilliant to think that although part of an historic estate, Tring Park will continue to be a vibrant and diverse environment for many years to come.

“We cannot thank everyone enough for their donations, which have given us the opportunity to make Tring Park bigger and better for both people and wildlife.”

Despite the proximity of the A41, Tring Park remains as an oasis for wildlife and local flora, with the Woodland Trust working to restore pockets of its ancient woodland for over 22 years. Previous restoration and improvements at Tring Park were supported by £329,400 from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

To find out more about the site visit www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/appeals