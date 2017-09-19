Housing tenants to benefit from free activities by Dacorum Borough Council’s new service

Council housing tenants in Dacorum will have access to a range of new activities to help with wellbeing and employment.

The new Tenant Academy was launched on Thursday by Dacorum Borough Council to encourage council tenants to build social networks, enter education, find jobs, and improve their health.

Emily-Rae Maxwell, team leader, said: “Our Tenant Academy matches up people accessing the housing service with a range of activities and courses.

“We have worked with our tenants to tailor the courses available.

“In partnership with Osborne Property Services Limited and Dacorum’s voluntary and community sector, we are investing in making activities free so our tenants and leaseholders feel a part of Dacorum’s community.”

The night was also cause for celebration as the council’s housing service received the National Tpas Engagement award for the council’s high standard of tenant engagement in shaping the service.

Councillor Margaret Griffiths, portfolio holder for housing, said: “It’s about listening and learning from each other so we can work together to continue improving the housing service.”