Hotel staff robbed at knife-point by masked man who escaped with £30

A man wearing black gloves and a balaclava robbed the Aubrey Park Hotel and police are appealing for witnesses.

It happened at the hotel, on Hemel Hempstead Road in Redbourn, at around 1.40am on Tuesday, January 3.

The man entered the reception area and took around £30 in cash from the desk before demanding keys to the safe from staff.

Although he was in possession of a knife, staff refused to comply and he made off in a dark-coloured vehicle towards Redbourn Road.

He is described as white and of slim build. He was wearing black gloves, balaclava, long-sleeved top and shoes.

Anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation should call DC Courtney Turner on Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number F2/17/16.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.