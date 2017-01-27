Homes built just for over 55s to open soon on Berkhamsted High Street

A new development designed specifically for the over 55s is set to be unveiled in Berkhamsted High Street.

Beechcroft Developments plans to launch the new Birch Place development on Saturday, February 4.

In total, Birch Place will comprise 23 new two and three-bedroom apartments, while there will also be some three-bedroom homes.

The development will also feature two penthouses – one with two bedrooms and a roof terrace and another with three bedrooms and two balconies.

Set in Berkhamsted High Street, Birch Place will have private parking – and will also incorporate the town’s new library.

The new homes have been designed to be energy-efficient and easy to maintain as well as being stylish with a high quality specification.

Angela South, sales and marketing director for Beechcroft, said: “We are delighted with the level of interest we have received in Birch Place already.

“The High Street location couldn’t be better – it’s ideally placed for those who have retired and don’t want to travel far to do their shopping or to meet friends for coffee or lunch.

“We advise anyone who is keen to attend the launch to contact the sales team on 01491 825522, as we are expecting a good response.”