Hollywood’s soccer star starts carpet business

From a football hardman to Hollywood stardom, there have not been many careers like that of local hero Vinnie Jones.

But now the Hertfordshire-born star has added a new string to his bow – a carpet business based in Hemel Hempstead.

Deacon Jones is a carpet and flooring showroom and trade counter, and will be based in the Saracens Estate when it opens next month.

Vinnie’s business partner is Danny Deacon, a Hemel man who has known the one-time Wimbledon star and Wales captain since childhood.

Danny said: “Vinnie grew up as a local lad, and even when he was a professional footballer he’d still drink in pubs around town at the same time as my dad used to.

“It was a very social scene and Vinnie was always keen to make sure the youngsters were involved – when he was at Wimbledon and at Chelsea some of my friends would be in the dressing room or chosen to be ball boys and get to have a kickabout on the pitch.

“I recently found an old autograph book from when I was a kid, and there was his name next to John Barnes.”

Deacon Jones came about when father-of-two Danny met Vinnie again at Centurion golf club and the Hollywood star suggested they go into business together.

Danny said: “We were talking about life on the way back to the club and he just said ‘Let’s go into business, 50-50.’

“Vinnie’s just as you’d expect, he’s hard but fair, absolutely no-nonsense but very generous.”

To find out more about being an approved fitter with Deacon Jones, email danny@deaconjones.co.uk

And in honour of Deacon Jones why not try our special quiz, about unusual careers footballers took up after they retired from the game. Click here to see what you know.