Hirsute concert rehearsals

Choir members have been wearing false moustaches during rehearsals for an upcoming concert of Elgar’s classical music.

Some members of The Aeolian Singers donned the facial fur to get their mojo working for the concert to be held at St John’s Church in Hemel Hempstead later this month (November).

They sported the Elgar look in tribute to the great English composer as they rehearsed for a performance of his dramatic and beautiful oratorio The Dream of Gerontius.

But they were also wearing the moustaches to support the international Movember campaign where men grow a moustache for the month of November to raise awareness of men’s cancers and the need to reduce the number of premature male deaths.

Aeolian Singers chair Grethe Hansen said: “Elgar’s moustache was one of the most luxurious in British classical music, so there is an obvious and fun link with the Movember campaign.”

She said this was an exciting opportunity to perform The Dream of Gerontius and was grateful to Dacorum Borough Council for its generous grant towards the costs of staging the concert, which will be conducted by Aeolian Singers music director Stephen Jones. Mr Jones is also the founder and music director of the London based City Chamber Choir, who will be joining the Aeolian Singers for the performance to create a chorus of more than 80 voices.

The choirs will be accompanied by Hertfordshire Chamber Orchestra and three soloists, mezzo soprano Sophie Mansell, tenor Peter Davoren and bass Jon Saunders.

The performance takes place at 7.30pm on Saturday, November 12.

Tickets £15 (under 18s £6) are available from the box office on 01442 249751 or 07986 783242, or can be bought on the door on the night.