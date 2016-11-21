Highways plan cleans 50,000th road sign

A countywide roads programme has seen highways staff clean their 50,000th road sign since beginning a new initiative in April.

Herts County Council is running a 12-month scheme investing extra money on essential jobs that are not always a priority.

By spring 2017 the aim is to have cleaned 86,000 road signs, cleared 14 miles of ditches, trimmed 94 miles of hedges, refreshed 559 miles of white lines, and dug out 2,300 roadside drains.

Terry Douris, cabinet member for highways at County Hall, said: “We maintain more than 3,000 miles of roads – which are among the busiest nationally – so it’s a big job. I’m delighted with the progress we’re making because it’s really important to our residents’ quality of life.”

For more information about forthcoming roadworks taking place across the county, visit www. hertfordshire.gov.uk/roadworks