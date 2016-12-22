High-tech mountain bike stolen from Hemel store - but police say it is useless without the charger

A £4,000 mountain bike was stolen from a shop in Hemel High Street at the weekend.

Police say the offender entered the Leisure Wheels store, cut off cable ties which were securing the red Specialised men’s electronic mountain bike. They then made off towards Gadebridge Park.

PC Matthew Cann said: “The bike requires a charger to use it to its full capacity so it will be relatively useless in its current state, as it was stolen without one.

“The bike is also quite rare and so would be recognisable to anyone who comes across it.”

Call Herts Police on 101.