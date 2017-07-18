Hertfordshire Police boss lobbies government over fire service takeover bid

Hertfordshire’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) has met with a government minister, as part of his effort to extend his control to the county’s police force.

PCC David Lloyd currently has oversight of policing across Herts.

But he met with the new policing and fire minister Nick Hurd MP to discuss a proposal to take on the governance of the fire service.

Mr Lloyd said: “I had a very productive meeting with the minister about the governance plans and the benefits closer emergency service working could bring to Hertfordshire.”

The business case suggests keeping both services independent, with a separate chief constable and chief fire officer, but having a strategy and budget set by the PCC.

Mr Lloyd claims that having joint control of the police and fire services would allow both forces to make savings, while also protecting the current budget.

But his political opponents say that the move would increase policing costs, while the Fire Brigades Union have warned it could cause confusion and potentially hinder their work.

