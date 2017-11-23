Hertfordshire County Council to unblock all drains within 12 months

Blocked drains will now be unblocked within 12 months, under a new pledge by Herts County Council.

There is currently no limit to how long a gully may remain blocked, but after April 2018 they will be unblocked within a year.

Most gullies are not actually blocked, but are just covered with leaves. Blocked gullies however, which are usually caused by a high level of silt, can be a contributing factor to the risk of flooding.

Councillors have also agreed to launch a new reporting system next year, which will allow people to let them know about blocked drains online.

Hertfordshire has 168,624 gullies, which will be prioritised according to their silt levels.