Prepare for another scorching weekend in Dacorum, as temperatures are set to reach highs of up to 26° tomorrow.

Saturday is expected to be a mixture of sun, and cloudy with sunny spells. The morning will be humid, but temperatures will be 23°-plus from midday onwards, only cooling from 9pm.

And on Sunday temperatures will reach the same levels only with even less cloud.

Monday is expected to be hotter still, although we will drop to a peak of around 23° on Tuesday.