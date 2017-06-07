Hemel Tory’s ‘double standards’ over immigration?

Mike Penning has been accused of double standards, after it emerged he has received hundreds of thousands of pounds from a businessman who first came to the UK as an illegal immigrant.

Mr Penning, who is standing for re-election as Hemel MP, has consistently voted to reduce immigration, was a leading Brexit campaigner, and has voted against giving EU nationals the right to remain in the UK after the country leaves the EU.

But the Gazette can reveal that Mr Penning and his local party have received numerous donations totalling over £100,000 from Czech businessman Jan Telensky, who first came to the UK on a forged passport and unable to speak a word of English.

Mr Penning said there was no conflict with his principles, and cited Mr Telensky as a “remarkable” man who had done a lot of good work for the local community.

Mandi Tattershall, Labour’s Parliamentary candidate, said: “This is another example of politicians saying one thing and then doing something different when they think no-one is looking.

“Dealing with immigration in an honest and open way is important for so many people and it is vital that they are able to trust that they know exactly where their elected representatives stands. Hemel deserves better.”

She added: “It appears Mike Penning is not being open and is not being honest. Instead he is offering populist soundbites instead of facts.

“These donations, worth hundreds of thousands of pounds over many years, seem to contradict the impression he likes to give voters.”

Since 2005 the Conservative Party has received numerous donations from Mr Telensky and his company Metropolitan International Schools Ltd.

The most recent donation logged with the MPs’ register of interests by Mr Telensky to the Conservatives is £35,000 towards campaigning, research and constituency activities.

He has also made donations such as £1,441 for the purchase of Christmas cards and calendars to be delivered to residents, flights and accommodation worth £1,160, and £500-worth of hospitality at Twickenham Rugby Stadium.

It is believed that Mr Telensky was born in the former communist country of Czechoslovakia in 1948, but fled in 1968 after the Russian invasion.

In previous media interviews he has told how he had just £2 to his name when he came to the UK and initially slept in a cemetery.

Over time he built up a number of businesses and is now thought to be a multi-millionaire; he also now has full British citizenship. He is also a keen supporter of various community initiatives across the region.

Mr Penning said: “The Conservative Party has always welcomed people from around the world who are escaping persecution.

“Jan left the horrors of communism and made a new life here, and that sort of story will continue to happen.

“But we also need to know who is coming into this country. We feel the policy of uncontrolled immigration has got out of hand.”

He added: “Jan is a remarkable man who started with nothing. He wants to help people to get on in life, whatever their background.”