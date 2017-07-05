Hemel school confident that improvements are already being felt

The executive headteacher charged with turning around The Cavendish School remains ‘bullish’ after the school’s latest Ofsted rating.

Gary Lewis was appointed four months ago to turn the school’s fortunes around.

And despite Cavendish receiving a rating of Requires Improvement from inspectors when they visited in May he has a positive message for parents and pupils alike.

He said: “Although we are disappointed with the outcomes of the Ofsted report, we are delighted that parents, students and indeed the Ofsted inspection team have noted that significant progress has been achieved in recent months.

“It was also pleasing to note that Ofsted considered that ‘keeping children safe’ was a clear strength of the school.

“We are confident that this progress will continue and we remain wholly committed to raising standards throughout the school”

As well as leading Cavendish Mr Lewis is also simultaneously head of Kings Langley School which is rated Good.

In addition to ‘safeguarding’, the Ofsted report pointed to other positives.

The 16-19 study programmes were rated Good, with effective leadership and students making good progress. And the careers advice and guidance left students “well prepared to move onto new destinations”.

Mr Lewis was particularly keen to point to the performance of the sixth form, which is led by David Fisher who is Mr Lewis’s de facto number two in his role as head of school.

He said: “The school will be relaunched in September and we have introduced substantial training to ensure improved standards of teaching and learning in addition to a ‘character development programme’ to promote high standards of student behaviour.

“We intend that the whole school will reach the high standards already achieved in the Sixth Form as quickly as possible.

“Plans have also been finalised for a major rebuilding programme starting in 2019. This will ensure that we will have excellent new facilities to support us in providing a first rate educational experience.”