Hemel’s Olympic hero Max Whitlock makes BBC Sports Personality of the Year shortlist

Double Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock has been named on the SPOTY shortlist for the third year in succession.

The 23-year-old gymnast, who grew up in Adeyfield and went to Longdean School, made history at the Rio Olympics this year.

Max Whitlock with Hemel MP Mike Penning

He won Britain’s first ever Olympic golds in gymnastics, winning the floor and pommel horse competitions.

Max, who trained at Sapphire School of Gymnastics as a boy, bagged bronze in the all-around before landing the historic gold medals just a couple of hours apart.

The bronze was Great Britain’s first all-around gymnastics Olympics medal in 108 years.

Max, who is the second-youngest contender for this year’s main award, joins a list of 16. He came seventh in 2014 and eighth last year.

The other contenders are Nicola Adams, Gareth Bale, Alistair Brownlee, Sophie Christiansen, Kadeena Cox, Mo Farah, Jason Kenny, Laura Kenny, Andy Murray, Adam Peaty, Kate Richardson-Walsh, Nick Skelton, Dame Sarah Storey, Jamie Vardy, and Danny Willett.

You can vote for Max by phone or online on the night during the live show from Birmingham on December 18.

Jess Stretton, who won individual gold in the Q1 archery at this summer’s Paralympic Games, has been shortlisted for Young Sports Personality of the Year.