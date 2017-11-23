Hemel police duo commended for their actions during Nicola Cross killing

A police duo who intervened when a young mother was stabbed to death have been commended for their actions.

PC Katrina Curtis and Special Constable Benjamin Ross both attended the call when Nicola Cross was attacked in her home in Hemel Hempstead.

The special ceremony heard how a man had forced his way into Nicola’s home and attacked her before attempting to take her two children, who had been in the house at the time.

He was detained in the garden and subsequently sentenced to a hospital order.

Although Nicola’s family were left devastated by the death of the 37-year-old, they have channelled their grief into organising the annual Nikki Cross Memorial Cup and Family Fun Day which raises money for Nikki’s Wishes – a fund set up to support her husband and their two children.

The recognition came at a Joint Protective Services awards ceremony for police staff from across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

ACC Paul Fullwood, who leads the joint services team, said: “It is with huge pride and great pleasure that I stand in front of you and have the honour of taking you on a journey this evening which will showcase the bravery, dedication and commitment of the officers and staff within JPS.

“Tonight is both a celebration of those who have gone the extra mile and an opportunity to say a big thank you to you and to your family and friends who offer such fantastic support.”