Hemel man jailed for attack which left baby with a fractured arm

A man who attacked a 14-week-old baby and left them with a fractured arm has been jailed for eight years.

Tyrone Harbour, 24, of Windmill Road, Hemel Hempstead, was found guilty of one count of grievous bodily harm with intent and one account of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday (November 7).

The assaukt took place on November 16, 2015, at a property in Banbury.

The court heard how the baby also sustained multiple bruising during the assault.

Harbour was charged with the offences on October 7, 2016.

Detective Constable Steven Gilks said: “Tyrone Harbour has been convicted of causing serious and harmful injuries to a baby.

“He has not accepted any responsibility for what he has done and only he knows the reason why he assaulted a 14-week-old baby.

“He is a risk to the public, and will now have time to reflect upon his actions in prison.”