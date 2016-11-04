Hemel in the UK top 10 for credit scores in national survey

Hemel Hempstead residents are more likely to have a good financial record than people living almost anywhere else in the UK.

Credit checking firm ClearScore looked at the records of 2.5million people across the UK and put Hemelites tenth in the country.

The average score was 375.74, compared to a UK average of 346.

Credit scores are used by banks and lenders to assess how well people handle their money, and can affect whether someone is offered a mortgage, mobile phone contract or even a job.

Justin Basini, ClearScore founder and CEO, said: “If a lender doesn’t have much information about your financial history, they may look at your postcode as an indicator of your credit worthiness. If you live in an area where the average credit score is poor, this may be held against you.

“My advice is to always ensure your credit report is accurate and up-to-date. If you have a full credit history, your neighbours’ poor financial history won’t affect you.”