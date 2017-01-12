Hemel Hempstead stabbing: Police launch murder investigation

The stabbing of a man on Sunday night is now being treated as a murder.

Police are appealing for witnesses after 38-year-old Adam Watt was stabbed outside his home in Evans Wharf, Apsley Lock, at 1.10am on Sunday (January 8).

He was taken to hospital where he sadly later died from his injuries.

Police are now appealing for information and witnesses.

Detective Inspector Fraser Wylie said: “We believe that those responsible for the murder of Adam Watt were known to him.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who knew Adam as we believe that they will have key

information that could help us identify the offenders. I would also like to speak to anyone who may have information about the circumstances that led to this fatal stabbing.

“We need to know if anything was worrying Adam or if he was in any trouble prior to his death.

“Our main priority is to bring these offenders to justice and provide answers to Adam’s family about what led to his death.”

He added: “I am also appealing to anyone who saw two men acting suspiciously in the Evans Wharf and Belswains Lane area around the time of the incident to get in touch. In particular I would like to speak to anyone who saw two men wearing hoodies with the hoods up and their faces

covered.

“If you have any information, no matter how small you might think it is, please call the Major Incident Room on 01707 355666, quoting the crime reference D1/17/0220.

“If you’d prefer to provide information anonymously please contact the independent crime fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submit details through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.”