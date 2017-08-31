Hemel Hempstead splash park designs unveiled

The design for Dacorum Borough Council’s new splash park has now been revealed.

The new Hemel Hempstead Splash Park will be located in Gadebridge Park and will have 59 water jets and a splash zone of more than 1,000 square metres.

An artist's impression of the Hemel Hempstead Splash Park opening in summer 2018 at Gadebridge Park

Groundwork will begin in September and the splash park will be open to the public next summer.

The Gazette revealed that the £1million scheme had been given the green light back in February.

Councillor Janice Marshall, portfolio holder for environmental, sustainability and regulatory services at Dacorum Borough Council, said, “It’s great that we are able to invest in this new facility in our borough’s principal park.

“Our parks have so much to offer and this addition will be greatly enjoyed by local residents and visitors from the surrounding area.”

The Splash Park will be free to use and Dacorum Borough Council will also be building additional seasonal toilets near the park and a kiosk, which will serve refreshments and snacks.

The splash park will have a dedicated seating area for parents and be next to a brand new play area, which can be enjoyed all year round.