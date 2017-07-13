Hemel Hempstead school evacuated after fire

A small fire broke out at Longdean School on Wednesday morning during a cookery class.

The fire took place in a classroom adjacent to the school canteen so the decision was made by headteacher Mr Cunningham to send all students home that day.

Six sprinklers helped to quickly put the fire out at the school in Peascroft Road.

A Herts Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “At 11:45am we were alerted about the fire at Longdean School. One fire pump along with an officer were sent to the scene within minutes.”