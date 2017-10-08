Hemel Hempstead's Harry Winks makes England debut

Hemel Hempstead's own Harry Winks has today made his England debut - after being named in the starting line-up for their last World Cup qualifier.

Spurs star Winks was called up to the squad by England boss Gareth Southgate after a number of injuries opened up an opportunity for the Hemel youngster.

And when the Three Lions secured qualification for next summer's World Cup in Russia thanks to a last gasp win against Slovenia on Friday, it allowed Southgate to consider giving some run outs to untried players in their last game - with no result riding on it.

And Winks is one of those to benefit, and was named in starting eleven for this afternoon's game away at Lithuania. He features alongside his Spurs teammates Kieran Trippier, Dele Alli and Harry Kane.

