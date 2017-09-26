Hemel Hempstead recycle centre changes its winter opening hours

Opening hours for the Hemel Hempstead Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) on Eastman Way will change this winter.

From 1 October to 31 March, winter opening times will be from 8am – 4pm.

This centre will remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesdays.

Residents can check for queues at the HWRC in advance using the live webcam feed, so that they can decide if it is a good time for their visit.

For this and more HWRC information, such as locations, opening times and acceptable items visit www.dacorum.gov.uk/recyclingcentres