Hemel Hempstead murder: Three people charged over Adam Watt death

Three people have been charged following the death of Adam Watt in Hemel Hempstead.

Adam, 38, was stabbed outside his home in Evans Wharf, Apsley Lock, shortly after 1:10am on January 8.

Police yesterday confirmed that they had arrested two people in connection with their murder investigation, which was launched shortly after Adam's death.

And just one day later the force has now charged three people.

Joseph Zulu, aged 22, of no fixed address, is charged with murder and conspiracy to supply drugs.

Nicholas Grant, aged 18, of Sunnyhill Road, Hemel Hempstead, is charged with murder and conspiracy to supply drugs.

Jackie Brewin, aged 47, of Sacombe Road, Hemel Hempstead, is charged with murder.

All three are due to appear at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday January 19).

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit are continuing to appeal for information and witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Incident Room on 01707 355666, quoting the crime reference D1/17/220.