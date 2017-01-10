Hemel Hempstead couple’s baby video goes viral after tumour scare

It was meant to be a young couple’s record of an unforgettable year as they welcomed their baby son Edison into the world.

But just six days into filming themselves each day, their story took a dramatic turn.

Shannon Harvey, 21, who lives in Hemel Hempstead with partner Tim Capps, 26, was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

The full-time mum needed emergency surgery to remove the non cancerous growth, just days after giving birth on January 8, 2016. They kept the camera rolling and captured an emotional journey which culminated in Edison’s first Christmas. “For some crazy reason we kept filming and I’m so glad we did”, Shannon said, “because we managed to capture so many highs and lows over this year.

“I still have a huge battle to fight and it’s definitely not over yet but I have the best support around me and I am so thankful for everyone who has been there for me and my family this year.”

The seven-minute video, which is on YouTube, shows one second of every day from home life and day trips to hospital trips, haircuts and family gatherings.

“It’s been the worst and best year of my life,” Tim said. “Our struggle is far from over but we have ended the year strong.”

Search for ‘Our 2016, one second every day’ on YouTube to watch the video.