Hemel Hempstead businesses are given a boost

A new extension of 5 business units at Maylands Business Centre will help support the growth of business in the area.

The units were opened on Friday (July 28) by the Mayor of Dacorum, David Collins. They will allow existing business to expand or give new ones a chance to exceed.

Hemel Hempstead business leaders were joined at the ceremony by MP Mike Penning and councillors Rosie Sutton and Graham Sutton.

Mr Sutton said: “The creation of our new units means we’re continuing to create great conditions for business, help people find and keep jobs, support our local businesses to employ local residents, and raise the skills and qualifications levels of our population.

“Businesses can find the experts they need in our borough and attract additional investment to Dacorum and increase the number of jobs available.”

Businesses have access to advice, training and personal support from Dacorum Borough Council.

The centre’s facilities and position mean that it has become a place for businesses to meet, train and make contacts.