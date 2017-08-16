Hemel Hempstead bus routes face changes with cuts to village stops

Have your say

Several key bus routes into Hemel Hempstead town centre face changes that will be introduced from August 27.

There will be no services stopping at Northridge Way when the changes come into place.

Residents who use the Service 2 buses from Woodhall Farm Estate to Bennetts End will be affected by the change.

The service is being split in two and this route will now only run towards the town centre.

The rest of the route will be substituted by a brand new Service 5 bus that will run from the town centre to Bennetts End.

Glen Shuttleworth, area manager at Arriva, said: “The changes to services in the Hemel Hempstead area will make journeys more reliable for passengers on local routes.

“They are designed to improve reliability, improve links to the railway station and to introduce new buses to the fleet.

“We are introducing nine new minibuses which are more environmentally friendly than the buses they replace, especially on urban routes.

“The new minibuses all come with free 4G wifi for passengers.”

Another change includes the Service 3 bus from Hemel Hempstead to Chaulden that will now run as a circular service via Gadebridge,

Warners End, Chaulden and the rail station, providing new links to the station.

Mr Shuttleworth said: “Service 3 will no longer serve Northridge Way. Instead, it will travel via Long Chaulden and on to the railway station.”

No formal notice has yet been given to residents as they will only be notified when the new buses are ready to be officially launched.

It has been confirmed that the new changes have been made to meet the demand of passengers.

All services in Hemel Hempstead face timetable changes.

New timetableshave not yet been released by Arriva but it is recommended that passengers check online before travelling.

Hertfordshire County Council were unavailable for comment.