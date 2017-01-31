Helping you to keep on top of your alcohol consumption

New help is available for people across the county who are struggling to maintain their new year

resolution to reduce how much they drink.

Herts Police and Herts County Council have teamed up to deliver the message: “Don’t give up on giving up!”

Councillor Teresa Heritage, portfolio holder for public health, localism and libraries at County Hall, said: “Most people like a drink from time to time, but this can easily become a habit and before we know it we can be regularly drinking more than recommended levels.

“We know it can be difficult to stick to resolutions but reducing the amount of alcohol we regularly drink can have huge benefits. It can help us sleep better, lose weight and improve the appearance of our skin, not to mention the financial gains and the improvements it can make to our long term health.”

Visit www.nhs.uk/oneyou/drinking or search ‘One You’ online to find out more information about how to manage your drinking and download a free drinks tracker app to help you.

You can also follow the hashtag #dontgiveup for more information about the campaign and tips and ideas to keep you on track.

The campaign is part of Hertfordshire’s drugs and alcohol strategy and delivery plan which was created to reduce harms caused by drugs and alcohol within the county.

David Lloyd, police and crime commissioner for Hertfordshire, said: “The impact of excessive drinking is frequently felt by our emergency services.

“This campaign isn’t about telling people how to live their lives, it’s just a reminder that there are many benefits to cutting down the amount of alcohol we drink, both for the individual and for community services. Don’t give up on giving up.”

If you have any concerns about your drinking, please consult your GP.

For more information about the campaign visit www.hertsalcoholcampaigns.co.uk